Bling It On Like The Ultimate Fashion Queen Alia Bhatt

Only good things are ahead of Alia Bhatt. The star, who is gradually shifting her focus to work after a long maternity break, has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And now she seems to be in a mood to touch the fashion heights. While the Brahmastra star never fails to deliver the on-point balance of comfort meets cool, she has given a whole new mood board to the trendsetters with her go-to brands.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt unveiled her first look, as the new cover girl of the French fashion magazine, Elle and her pictures are all sorts of elegance. From Falguni and Shane Peacock, Maison Valentino and Lakkioui, Alia shared a couple of posts with a series of pictures of herself defining aesthetics. Beginning with making her maternity brand shout out loud, Alia styled her first look by channelling her inner fairy. For the look, she slipped into Lakkioui’s netted lacy gown atop a vest by Ed-a-Mamma. Pairing it all with the gleaming necklace and statement studs from the Solitaire collection by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Alia added bling to her look.

Advertisement

Next, she shined bright like a diamond in Maison Valentino’s sequined top and gold loops. And saying that she rocked it will be an understatement when the look appeared to be tailor-made for her. Giving it a final touch, the actress opted for golden smoky eyes and toned it down with peach glossy lips. Alia kept her sleek wet styled hair loose.

Advertisement

Letting her eyes do the talking, Alia in the last picture played muse to Luxury couture designer Falguni Shane Peacock and appeared nothing less than an enchantress in a pink lemonade-hued gown with a pink faux feathered shrug. While the close-up picture in the first post hid her accessories, Alia on the cover of the magazine charmed her appearance with the rings and earrings from the Allure collection of Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Advertisement

Making the world her oyster, Alia Bhatt once again slipped into Falguni Shane Peacock. But this time the actress made sure to flaunt her collar bones in pearl ivory and silver chrome appliqué, off-shoulder gown. Featuring the tulle waist cape with faux fur, the heavily embellished gown hugged her curves brilliantly and even exemplified her height. For the look she once again let Malabar Gold & Diamonds accessorise her.

Resembling nothing less than a princess, Alia Bhatt once again flaunted her love for Falguni Shane Peacock, by posing in embroidered peach dust and silver gown. Embroidered with pearls, Swarovski stones, crystals and beads, Alia’s gown was attached with a faux feather shoulder cape, making her appear like the royalty that she is.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here