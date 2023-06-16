Bobby Deol And Abhay Deol, The Coolest Chachas In Town Arrive In Style To Karan Deol’s Sangeet

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol is all set to get married to the love of his life Drisha Acharya and the fans are getting to witness the entire Deol family uniting to celebrate this joyous occasion. Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol have been diligently attending all the ceremonies. However, the two chachas of Karan, Bobby and Abhay made a rather dapper entry at the Sangeet ceremony today and netizens are in complete love with their looks.

Both Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol with their fantastic looks have proved that they are truly the coolest chachas in town and nobody can come a second close to them.

Starting with Bobby Deol, the ‘Aashram’ actor opted for a light pink satin kurta and overlapped it with a lovely of the same shade. However, what stood out was the stunning embroidery that was done on the jacket with ivory thread. His white pyjama broke the colour code and the colour combination suited him well.

He accessorised his look with tan-coloured footwear and an orange napkin that was tucked into the pocket of his blazer. The use of the tan-coloured handkerchief was well ideated considering that is what added the pop of colour in the midst of these neutral shades. Flanked by his gorgeous wife on the side, he looked amazing!