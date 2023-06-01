Body Shaper Myths Debunked: Separating Facts From Fiction

Tempted to wear a body shaper but have backed out thinking about all the myths about it? PHEWW! It’s time we bust the myth bubbles once and for all so that you can achieve that “Oh! So, Hot!" look with ease (and day-long comfort). While they are often touted as a quick fix for getting a desired body shape, there’s more to body shapers that make it a must-have for everyone!

Here, Dr Kiruba Devi, Head of Category and Sourcing, Zivame would help you separate facts from fiction to help you achieve the dream body you crave.

Myth 1: Body Shapers are Uncomfortable

Truth: WRONG! Looks like people who spread this word have actually never put themselves in a body shaper, no cap. But, you got to check out yourself before you fall for this ‘cause they are breathable, comfortable, and give you a glow up. Just put it on and you are free and easy for the day!

Myth 2: Only For Plus Size

No Jose, these are for anyone and everyone who wants to look PHAT! No matter what shape and size you are, bodysuits enhance your natural curves, conceals bumps, and gives you the silhouette that you desire!

Myth 3: Put to Use Only on Special Occasions

Hey, don’t ghost your body shaper in that dark corner of your lingerie case only to pull them out before a special occasion! They are the best friends that you did not know you needed every day. Want to run errands, go to the office, or lounge around the house, the super comfy range of Highwaist Seamless Shaper Brief from Zivame can make you feel boujee all way long!

Myth 4: A Quick Fix For Weight Loss

Well, that’s not how it works! While body shapers can enhance your curves and smooth out any lines, they can never replace a healthy lifestyle. Remember, that it’s important to love your body in every shape and size. A waist cincher is just a tool that will boost your confidence!

So, the truth bombs about body shapers have been dropped. Don’t let anyone stop you from trying bodyshapers on yourself