Bohemian-Inspired Decor: Adding a Boho Touch to Indian Interiors

Free-spiritedness, artistic expression, eclectic aesthetics, vibrant colours, rich textures and patterns – Bohemian décor is all about a relaxed, unconventional and non-conformist approach to doing up spaces.

It takes inspiration from Moroccan, Indian and African style elements and tries to incorporate natural materials like wood, rattan, and wicker, along with an equal emphasis on handcrafted items and unique vintage finds.

So next time when you see low-level seating, floor cushions, and layered textiles like throw pillows and cozy blankets, know your friend is acing at bohemian inspired decor.

How To Incorporate Bohemian Design Aspects In Your House?

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, opines, “The boho way of life is all about unwinding, relaxing, and resting. Bean bag chairs, soft ottomans, leather poufs, and floor pillows are excellent low-level sitting alternatives since they encourage guests to sit and stay for a while. Keep to bright and light-coloured woods. Dark woods tend to be somewhat heavy, but light bleached woods give the room airiness and a crisp background for the colours, patterns, and textures you will be adding."

Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder & CEO, Kalyanam Furniture, shares the same sentiment, “Vibrant and adaptable are what bohemian living areas are known for. These areas frequently have lots of comfortable seats, fluffy pillows, and bohemian-inspired decor. Starting with the center point—bohemian living room furniture—is a good idea. A unique sofa, pouf, or coffee table will undoubtedly establish the mood. Look for upholstery with a print, rich, vibrant colours, or anything that says “artisan" or exhibits exceptional, high-quality craftsmanship."