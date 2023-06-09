Bollywood-Inspired Summer Ethnic Attire You Need This Wedding Season

What comes to mind when you think of summer fashion? Breezy dresses, cotton tops, comfortable T-shirts, and so much more. ethnics attire, which is generally considered heavy, bulky, and unsuitable for the weather, doesn’t cross our mind as a choice in the season. But what if your traditional attire were easy to carry and styled as per the season? Here are a few outfits to look out for to slay at the June wedding or just a family gathering this weekend.

Sara Ali Khan set the summer ethnic mood right in an all-white Anarkali suit. The kurta features flared slit three-quarter sleeves, and a deep U neckline, and is made out of white silk. She pairs it up with matching straight pants with a translucent bottom and floral embroidery. The highlight, however, is the netted dupatta with white threaded motifs and a wavy pattern with silver embellishments on the border. Sara carefully picked a heavy, dangling jhumka to complement the simple attire and went for a raw, no-makeup look.

Sara Ali Khan’s mulmul saree from Manish Malhotra’s label features a basic drape embellished with contrasting gold and pink-coloured patti borders and tiny eyelet motifs on the edges. The loose drape came embroidered in white leaf patterns, which Sara placed gracefully on her shoulder. Sara dressed the yellow saree in a similar sleeveless blouse with a cropped hem, a wide U-neckline, a fitted bust design, and a back-revealing feature. For the accessories, she chose matching yellow bangles, delicate gold and pearl jhumkis, and sandals.

Summer weddings call for a light yet fashionable ethnic wear, and Alia Bhatt’s silver saree is a must-have in your collection. The attire incorporated distinctive cording details. Made from handwoven Maheshwari silk, the metallic look was coupled with an elaborate hand-embroidered blouse showcasing a floral design. The centrepiece of Alia’s ensemble was the textured blouse Not just a saree, the piece can be paired with a lehenga or white palazzos, the bralette will undoubtedly stand out for its distinctive design.

Sanjana Sanghi adorned a sequin purple saree with metallic chords running throughout its length. The actress teamed her dress for the night with a matching top with slip components, a plunging neckline, and a backless appearance with elegant cross ties. Sanjana accessorised this contemporary ethnic dress with multiple rings and blue stud earrings.