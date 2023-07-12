Bonalu 2023: Date, History, Ritual and Celebration of Telangana’s Traditional Hindu Festival

BONALU 2023: Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival in Telangana that honours the Goddess Mahakali. People celebrate this festival every year in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and other parts of the state. It takes place during the month of Ashada Masam, usually in July or August. During the festival, special worship ceremonies, known as ‘poojas,’ are conducted for Goddess Yellamma for granting the fulfilment of vows.
The term Bonam comes from the word ‘Bhojanam,’ which means a meal or feast in Telugu. It refers to an offering made to the Mother Goddess.
Bonalu Festival 2023: Dates
The Bonalu 2023 celebrations began on June 22 at the Jagadambika temple in Golconda Fort. The festivities at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad also started on July 9. The main Bonalu celebration will occur on July 24 at Sri Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza.
July 25 is a public holiday in the state of Telangana.
Bonalu Festival 2023: History
The history of the Bonalu festival in Telangana can be traced back to the 18th century during the time of the former Hyderabad State. It is closely associated with the ‘Regimental Bazaar’ and the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.
In 1813, when a devastating plague struck the twin cities and claimed many lives, a military battalion from Hyderabad was sent to Ujjain. They went there to offer prayers to the Mother Goddess Mahakali, seeking protection from the plague. The battalion made a vow that if the goddess eradicated the plague, they would install an idol of Goddess Mahakali in Hyderabad.
It is believed that the goddess fulfilled their wish, and upon their return, the battalion installed the idol in Hyderabad. This marked the beginning of the tradition of offering Bonalu to the goddess.
Bonalu Festival 2023: Ritual & Celebration
- The first Sunday of the Ashadha month is dedicated to the rituals held at Sri Jagadamba temple in the Golconda Fort, Telangana.
- On the second Sunday, the rituals take place at Balkampet Yellamma temple in Balkampet and Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad. This day is commonly known as Lashkar Bonalu.
- The prayers on the third Sunday of Ashada month are conducted at Pochamma and Katta Maisamma temples in Chilkalguda, along with the Matheswari temple in Lal Darwaza, Old City of Hyderabad.
- Women prepare a special dish by cooking rice with milk and jaggery. They place this dish in a new brass or earthen pot, which they decorate with neem leaves, turmeric, vermilion, and a lit lamp on the pot’s top. With the pot balanced on their heads, the women carry it as an offering to the Mother Goddess at various temples. Along with the Bonam dish, they also present turmeric vermilion, bangles, and a sari to the deity.
- Teenage girls wear half Saris or Lehenga Cholis, complemented by traditional ornaments to enhance the elegance of their attire. Tranced women participate in a unique dance, balancing pots (Bonam), while being accompanied by rhythmic drum beats, as a tribute to the local goddess.
- Thottela, a special artefact is created using bamboo sticks and colourful transparent papers and is offered as part of the ritual to the deity.
- Women who carry the Bonalu pots are believed to embody the spirit of the Mother Goddess. As they proceed towards the temple, people pour water on their feet as a gesture of respect.
- During the procession to the temple, a male participant, known as Potharaju, takes on the role of the brother of Goddess Mahakali. He is dressed in a red dhoti, with his body covered in turmeric and vermillion, and wears heavy bells on his ankles. He initiates the dance procession and holds the authority to guide the tranced women, who are believed to be under the influence of the Mahakali deity.
- On the fourth day of the Bonalu festival, special rituals called Rangam and Ghatam take place. After the completion of the three Sundays, the Fourth Sunday marks the concluding ceremony.
- Feast: According to tradition, offerings made to the goddess typically include toddy (palm wine), as well as fowls, sheep, and goats.