Boost Your Protein Intake With These 6 Plant-Based Foods

Proteins are an important part of our diet to stay fit and healthy. Vegetarians, often, start consuming non-vegetarian foods in their meals to include protein in their diet, but this is a big myth, as many plant-based foods provide protein to the body and even few foods have a higher protein content than non-vegetarian foods can offer. The right plant-based foods can be perfect sources of protein and other nutrients.

Let’s look at the list of six plant-based foods for protein:

Soya Products

It is one of the richest sources of protein in a vegetarian diet. varieties like firm tofu, edamame, and tempeh, and all of them have protein between 8.5 gm and 15 gm when half of the cup quantity is consumed once. People can even try tofu as a substitute for meat in soup or sandwiches. It also contains calcium and iron.

Lentils

Cooked red or green lentils contain 8.84 g of protein per half cup, including potassium and iron. They can be added to lunch or dinner and eaten with curries, salads, or rice gives more protein.

Chia Seeds

They are low-calorie foods that are rich in fibre. They are a rich source of protein that contains 2 gm per tablespoon. They can be consumed by adding them to smoothies, sprinkling them on yoghurt, or adding them to almond milk to make a pudding. They are easily available in supermarkets and health food stores, and they are also available online.

Potatoes

A baked potato has 8 gm of protein. Not only that, potatoes are high in other nutrients like Vitamin C and potassium. Adding two tablespoons of humus to a snack is also healthy as it increases the protein content. Two tablespoons of hummus contain 3 gm of protein.

Almonds

Almonds contain 16.5 gm of protein in half a cup. It is also good for the eyes and skin, as it provides a good amount of Vitamin E.