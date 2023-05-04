Boost Your Zinc Levels Naturally With These 6 Food Items

Maintaining good health requires a variety of nutrients, vitamins and minerals, and one essential mineral is zinc. It plays a crucial role in boosting immunity, controlling blood sugar, maintaining a healthy heart and taking care of skin and hair. Additionally, zinc also plays a critical role in DNA synthesis within the body. Healthline.com suggests incorporating certain foods into your diet to ensure adequate zinc intake. By consuming these foods, you can promote overall health and wellness, and give your body the zinc it needs to function at its best.

1) Add seeds and sesame: Incorporating seeds and sesame into your diet can help fulfil your zinc needs. These seeds not only contain a good amount of zinc but also provide fibre, healthy fats, minerals and vitamins. You can easily add them to your salads, soups, yoghurt, or any other favourite food items.

2) Nuts and peanuts: Including nuts such as cashews, almonds and peanuts in your diet can also provide you with a good amount of zinc. They are also rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, which can be very beneficial for your body. You can add these nuts to salads, smoothies, or any other favourite foods to enjoy their delicious taste and nutritional benefits.

3) Dairy products: Adding products like paneer and milk will provide the body with zinc as well as many other essential nutrients. They contain a significant amount of zinc, along with protein, calcium and vitamin D. These nutrients are essential for bone health, making the consumption of dairy products highly beneficial for the body.

4) Whole grains: Adding whole grains like wheat, quinoa and rice to your diet can also be a great option to fulfil your zinc requirements. Whole grains have numerous other benefits as well, as they are rich in fibre, vitamin B, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, manganese and selenium, among other nutrients.

5) Dark chocolates: Dark chocolates can also be a good source of zinc. However, they are a high-calorie food and a hundred grams of dark chocolates contain 24 grams of sugar and 598 calories. Therefore, it is recommended to consume dark chocolate in moderation rather than as a primary source of zinc.

6) Eggs: You can also include eggs in your diet to fulfil the zinc deficiency. Along with that, the consumption of eggs also provides your body with protein, B vitamins, selenium and many other vitamins and minerals along with zinc.

