Bored Of Daily Breakfast Options? Try This Desi Aloo Masala Sandwich

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. Everyone wants to have a healthy and tasty meal, but many skip it due to the lack of time in the morning. In a country like India, there are many options available for breakfast. From paranthas to idlis and dosas, even though they are a good option for breakfast, they require a lot of time to make. Potatoes are one of the most common vegetables used in Indian households. They are put in almost every dish, and it enhances their taste. But today, let’s look at the recipe for the desi masala aloo sandwich, which is not only healthy but is also quite easy to make.

For making the desi masala aloo sandwich, we need some important ingredients that can be easily found at home.

Ingredients

- Two to three teaspoons of ghee or butter

- One quarter teaspoon cumin

- One finely chopped onion

- One finely chopped chilli

- One teaspoon of garlic-ginger paste

- Half teaspoon of black pepper

- Half a teaspoon of red chilli powder

- Half a teaspoon mango powder

- Salt as per taste

- Three boiled potatoes

- Coriander leaves

- 6 slices of bread

Recipe to make the filling for the sandwich

Heat a pan and add butter or ghee to it. Once the pan is heated, add chopped onions, green chillies, cumin, garlic, and ginger paste, and then just fry it. Once the masala is created, add black pepper, red chilli powder, mango powder, and salt to it and mix them properly.

While all of this is being done, boil the potatoes. When the whole masala is ready, put the boiled potatoes in it and start mashing them with the masala. Once the masala and mashed potatoes are mixed properly, cover it with a lid and let it cook. In the end, add coriander leaves and mix them well. The filling of the sandwich is ready.