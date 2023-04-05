Bored Of Travelling Same Destinations Every Summer? Here Are Top 5 Unexplored Gems Of India

Summer is here and to escape the heat, many people have already started planning for their upcoming trips across the country. India is known for its diverse culture, traditions, and natural beauty. But if you are already tired of exploring the same destinations repeatedly, it’s about time you zero in on a new location. Whether we talk about our everyday lifestyle or places to travel, a change is important.

In India, there are still many unexplored and lesser-known destinations that are perfect for summer vacations. Before making a go-to list, let us take a look at some not-so-popular destinations that you can visit with your friends and family this season-

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh - Located in the northeastern part of India, Tawang is a picturesque town nestled amidst the Eastern Himalayas. It is famous for its pristine natural beauty, ancient monasteries, and snow-capped mountains. The town is also home to the Tawang Monastery, which is the largest Buddhist monastery in India. Sandakphu, Darjeeling - Sandakphu is a hidden gem located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It is the highest peak in the state and offers breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas. The place is perfect for trekking enthusiasts, offering several trekking routes through lush green forests and rhododendron fields. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand - Munsiyari is a small town located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It is a paradise for nature lovers, offering stunning views of snow-capped peaks, glaciers, and waterfalls. The town is also home to the Milam Glacier, which is one of the largest glaciers in the Himalayas. Zanskar Valley, Ladakh – This is a remote and unexplored destination located in the Ladakh region of India. The valley is known for its rugged terrain, deep gorges, and turquoise blue rivers. The place is perfect for adventure enthusiasts, offering opportunities for river rafting, trekking, and camping. Nubra Valley, Ladakh – This hidden gem is located in the northernmost part of India. It is famous for its sand dunes, lush green valleys, and stunning landscapes. The valley is also home to the Diskit Monastery, which is the oldest and largest monastery in the Nubra Valley.

So, pack your bags, and get ready to explore these hidden gems.

