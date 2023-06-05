Brain Tumours: Everything You Need To Know About the Condition

Brain tumours are formed when the normal brain cells change into abnormal cells due to various genetic mutations and form a mass which can damage the normal brain or cause pressure symptoms because of closed space in the skull.

There are over 120 different types of brain tumours which are usually named after the cell type they develop from. Primary and metastatic brain tumours are the two main groups of brain tumours.

Primary brain tumours originate from the cells of the brain or spinal cord and can be classified as glial (from the supporting cells of the brain) or non-glial (from neurons, blood vessels, glands). Secondary brain tumours or metastases are those which have spread to the brain from other body parts like breast, lung or other organs.

Brain tumours can develop in children, adults or elderly. Based on the clinical behaviour the brain tumours can be slow growing benign or fast growing malignant. Few of the common slow growing benign brain tumours are meningioma, schwannoma and pituitary adenoma. Malignant brain tumours are Glioblastoma multiforme, Astrocytoma, Ependymoma and Medulloblastoma.

World Health organization (WHO) has established grades of primary brain tumours based on the cell abnormalities seen on the Microscope. There are four grades of Brain tumors, Grade 1 and 2 are considered Low grade tumors whereas Grade 3 and 4 are called high grade tumors. Unlike other cancers brain cancers do not have stages, but have grades.

The exact causative risk factors for brain tumors are unknown. Ionizing radiation is the only firmly established environmental risk factor for brain tumours.

Cellular telephones are a source of radiofrequency fields that have received coverage in the popular media as potential risk factors for brain tumors, presumably due to exposure of the head of the user to radiofrequency energy. A meta-analysis that included data from 22 case control series concluded that there was a slight increase in risk associated with cell phone use in those studies where investigators were blinded to whether the participant was a case or a control. Furthermore, the risk appeared to be associated with an induction period of 10 years or longer. The World Health Organization (WHO)/IARC classifies radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as possibly carcinogenic to humans.

There is no evidence that exposure of children or pregnant women to magnetic fields from high-current power lines, electric heating sources, or electric appliances is associated with the subsequent occurrence of brain tumors.

Hereditary Syndromes like Neurofibromatosis 1 and 2, Tuberous sclerosis and Von Hippel Lindau syndrome have been associated with small increase in the risk of brain tumors. Environmental factors like carcinogen exposure and infectious agents may be associated with brain tumors although further studies are needed to establish their etiology.

Early diagnosis and treatment is key in the management of Brain tumors. These tumors can increase pressure, damaging surrounding tissues and nerves and depending on the size and location of the tumor, patients may experience motor disturbances, cognitive impairment or behavioral changes. Most common symptoms include seizures, headaches, drowsiness, nausea and vomiting, difficulty in walking, changes in speech, paralysis or weakness of the body, double vision, personality changes etc. When a person experience any of the above symptoms it is advisable to visit a doctor and seek treatment right away.

Neurological presentation of brain tumors