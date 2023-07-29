Bread Bhurji: Try This Tasty And Easy-to-make Recipe At Home Within Minutes

Who does not love delicious scrambled eggs, popularly known as bhurji in India. If you are a vegetarian, you might miss out on it; but fret not. We have a similar bhurji dish for you. Instead of eggs, it is made of bread. You can have bread bhurji any time of the day. So without much ado, let us take a look at the recipe of bread bhurji.

Take a bowl and put curd in it, add 2 spoons of water, turmeric, red chilli and salt into it. Chop the slices of bread into cubes and mix it with the batter. Mix it gently and make sure to not break the bread. Put a pan on the stove; after it gets warm enough, pour oil in it and put the mustard seeds and curry leaves. Once you see that the mustard seeds are crackling, add the vegetables like green chillies, onion and tomato (or other veggies of your choice). Saute the mix till it gets light brown, then add the mixture of bread made earlier. Cook it till the bread gets golden brown and then turn off the flame. Take it out in a plate or a bowl and garnish it with coriander leaves and squeeze some lemon juice on it. It is now ready.

This delicious recipe is very easy to make and can be made in 15 to 20 minutes. It is the go-to dish for children or if you have guests at home suddenly. You can make it for breakfast. This flavourful snack is sure to be loved by everyone.