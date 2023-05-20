Bread Vada: Try This Simple Recipe For Your Weekend Breakfast

Are you tired of the same old breakfast options? Then look no further than this delicious bread vada recipe. Swap your traditional South Indian medu vada with this homemade bread vada recipe. This recipe is loved by both young and old and you can easily make it, during your busy morning schedule. We all love sandwiches but this fusion recipe will make you crave it more and more. All you need is some simple ingredients that are already available at home. It is a tasty replacement for your boring morning breakfast.

Ingredients to make bread vada

Advertisement

Bread slices – 4-5

Rice flour – 1/4 cup

Semolina – 3 tbsp.

Boiled potatoes – 1

Curd – 1 cup

Finely chopped onion – 1 tbsp. Chopped

Green chillies – 2

Ginger paste – 1/4 tsp. Spoon

Curry leaves – 8-10

Green coriander leaves – 2-3 tbsp

Cumin – 1/2 tsp

Black pepper crushed – 1/4 tsp

Cumin – 1/2 tsp

Oil – for frying

Salt – as per taste

Procedure

To make bread vada, first, take the bread slices and cut them into small pieces. Now put them in the mixer jar and grind them coarsely. After this, transfer the bread crumbs to a bowl and add ¼ cup rice flour and 3 tbsp semolina to it and mix it well. After this, boil the potatoes peel and mash them well. Next, add the mashed potatoes to the mixture of bread crumbs, ensuring a thorough blend of flavours and textures. After this, add curd, finely chopped onions and green chillies to the breadcrumb mixture and give it a good mix.

Now, pour some oil into a pan and let it heat. Once the oil is hot, put the bread vadas in the oil and deep fry them. Fry them by flipping them on each side until they turn golden brown and crisp. Once done, take out the bread vadas on a plate. Similarly, fry all the vadas.

Your delicious bread vada is ready for breakfast. Enjoy it with coconut chutney or tomato ketchup.