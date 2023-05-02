Breakfast Recipe Alert: This Delicious Avocado Sandwich Will Beat Your Workday Blues

Are you tired of the same old breakfast sandwiches? Then this delicious and nutritious sandwich is not only easy to make but it will also add some variety to your morning routine.

Sandwiches have long been a staple breakfast and for good reason. They’re quick, filling and delicious. But if you’re tired of the same old potato, paneer, peas, chicken or veggie sandwiches, switch to an avocado sandwich. Not only is it incredibly tasty, but it’s also packed with healthy fats and nutrients.

To make this mouthwatering sandwich, check out the recipe shared by Instagram user @adeliciousbowl. In their video, they show you just how easy it is to make this flavourful sandwich that’s sure to become a new favourite of yours.

Advertisement

Ingredients for making an avocado sandwich:

1 avocado

Finely chopped onion - 1

Medium size chopped tomato-1

Grated garlic- 2 cloves, one teaspoon

Chopped coriander- 1 tsp.

Red chilli flakes- half a tsp.

Black pepper powder- quarter tsp

Lemon juice- 1 tsp

Salt as per taste

How to make an avocado sandwich?

The key to making a delicious avocado sandwich is to start with ripe avocados. Begin by peeling the avocado and removing its pit. Mash the avocado pulp in a bowl until it’s smooth and creamy.

Next, it’s time to add some flavour to the avocado mash. Chop up some onions, tomatoes and coriander and add them to the bowl. Grate some garlic and sprinkle in some red chilli flakes and black pepper powder to give it some heat. Squeeze in some lemon juice and add a pinch of salt to bring out the flavours.

Now that your avocado mix is ready, it’s time to prep the bread. Take some slices of bread and coat one side with butter. This will help the bread toast nicely and add some extra flavour to the sandwich.

Advertisement

With your avocado mix and bread slices prepped, it’s time to assemble your sandwich. Spread a generous amount of the avocado mix onto the buttered side of one slice of bread, and then top it with another slice of bread. Repeat this process with the remaining bread slices and avocado mix.

Now, toast your sandwich until the bread is golden brown and the avocado mix is warm and gooey. Slice it up and enjoy your delicious avocado sandwich!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here