Breakfast Woes? Try this Mouthwatering Moong Dal Recipe For Your Kids

Parents often find themselves concerned when their child consistently refuses to eat a nutritious breakfast. The dilemma of what to serve in the morning becomes a source of worry. However, a simple solution may lie in creating moong dal and veggie toast, as it can entice even the pickiest eaters.

This breakfast option, rich in protein, provides children with ample energy throughout the day. The taste is so delightful that children willingly devour it, alleviating parents’ concerns and ensuring a satisfying start to the day.

The Health Benefits of Moong Dal Toast

The children's muscular tissue is repaired and strengthened by the protein in it, which also keeps them energised throughout the day.

A Protein Powerhouse: Moong Dal

The high protein content of moong dal toast is one of its main benefits. Protein helps tissues and muscles repair, enhances immunity, and gives youngsters energy, all of which are essential for their growth and development. Kids who are vegetarian or vegan will love the wonderful plant-based form of protein that is moong dal. The mix of whole wheat bread, vegetables, and fibre from the moong dal helps keep kids full and energised, making it a wonderful choice for lunchboxes or after-school snacks.

Rich in nutrients

Vegetables provide an additional layer of nutrients to moong dal toast. Minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants found in vegetables are crucial for children’s overall health and their immune systems. Mothers can encourage their kids to eat a range of nutrient-rich foods by adding veggies to a delightful meal like moong dal toast.

Recipe of Moong Dal Toast

Ingredients

1 cup washed moong dal,

1/4 cup finely diced tomatoes,

1 finely chopping green chilli,

1 tiny piece of grated ginger,

1/2 tsp turmeric powder,

1/2 tsp red chilli powder,

salt to taste,

bread pieces,

oil or ghee for frying

Steps