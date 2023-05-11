Breaking the Cycle of One-Sided Relationships: Signs and Ways to Fix

One-sided relationships can be an emotionally taxing and draining experience. In a romantic relationship, having the thought that it is just you who is putting in all the effort can be disheartening and demotivating. One-sided relationships can manifest in various ways, from one person constantly cancelling plans, to never initiating conversations or showing interest in your life. It’s important to recognize that you deserve a relationship that is mutually supportive and fulfilling. At times, it gets confusing to recognize that you are in a one-sided relationship.
Here are some signs that indicate that you are in a one-sided relationship.
- You’re always the one initiating conversations or making plans, and the other person seems disinterested or unresponsive.
- You find yourself constantly making sacrifices for the other person’s needs and wants, while your own desires are ignored or dismissed.
- Your efforts to communicate your feelings or concerns are met with defensiveness, dismissal, or an unwillingness to engage.
- Your partner only reaches out when they need something from you, and rarely if ever checks in on your well-being or asks about your life.
- You feel like you’re walking on eggshells or constantly trying to please the other person, but no matter what you do, it never seems to be enough.
How to fix one-sided relationships:
- Communicate your needs
It’s essential to express how you’re feeling and what you need from the other person in the relationship. Be clear and specific about your expectations and boundaries, and ask them to do the same.
- Set boundaries
Once you’ve communicated your needs, set clear boundaries that protect your emotional well-being. This might include limiting the time you spend together, saying no to requests that don’t align with your values or priorities, or taking a break from the relationship if necessary.
- Focus on your own self-care
Make time for activities and people that make you feel happy and fulfilled. Invest in your own growth and development and prioritize your own needs and wants.
- Be patient and persistent
Changing an established relationship dynamic takes time and effort. Be patient and persistent in your efforts to create a healthier, more balanced relationship. Consistently communicate your needs and boundaries and be open to feedback and compromise.