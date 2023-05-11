Breaking the Cycle of One-Sided Relationships: Signs and Ways to Fix

One-sided relationships can be an emotionally taxing and draining experience. In a romantic relationship, having the thought that it is just you who is putting in all the effort can be disheartening and demotivating. One-sided relationships can manifest in various ways, from one person constantly cancelling plans, to never initiating conversations or showing interest in your life. It’s important to recognize that you deserve a relationship that is mutually supportive and fulfilling. At times, it gets confusing to recognize that you are in a one-sided relationship.

Here are some signs that indicate that you are in a one-sided relationship.