Breaking the Diet Mold: Monique Jhingon's Book 'Unlock Your Health' Reveals the Truth

As I say in the book: approach everything with curiosity and openness but stay committed to finding your unique and personalized approach to eating and living: the “diet" and lifestyle that is appropriate for you according to your past and current health status, your genetic code, your life history, your environment, and your goals.

This is why it is extremely important to take steps to restore, protect and nurture our gut microbiome as best we can. As part of this process, it can be helpful and interesting to do a gut microbiome test to assess how your gut microbiome compares to a healthy population of people and learn how you can address imbalances.



What makes “Unlock Your Health" a must-read for those who are looking to improve their health and wellbeing?



At the foundation of all that you want to achieve in this lifetime is the ability to feel energetic, focused, balanced, and strong. If you are struggling with health issues that are holding you back from living your best life, you must read Unlock your Health. It will show you a tried and tested step-by-step approach to resolving chronic health issues and becoming your healthiest self in a way that honors your uniqueness.