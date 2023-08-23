Breast Cancer: Common Symptoms And How It To Prevent It

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed among women all over the world. It’s formed in the cells of the breast; but in extremely rare cases, it can be diagnosed among men too. In the US, about 1 in 100 men has been diagnosed with breast cancer. It is a disease in which the cells in the breast turn cancerous. Most breast cancers begin in the ducts or lobules. Substantial support, research, and awareness have helped in the advancement of the treatment and diagnosis of breast cancer. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, almost 6.85 lakh people died due to breast cancer in the year 2020, and about 23 lakh people are suffering from the disease around the world. According to WHO, breast cancer might occur due to obesity, reproductive history, family history, exposure to radiation, tobacco consumption, or hormonal therapies.

Common symptoms

Advertisement

Change in the size, shape, or appearance of the breast.

Lump near the breast or sometimes armpit.

Sudden changes in the nipple’s appearance or the skin surrounding the nipple (areola).

Redness, pitting, or any other changes in the skin.

Abnormal or bloody fluid from the nipple.

Even if the lump doesn’t hurt, it is always advisable to consult a doctor and get tested.

Ways to prevent breast cancer

Limit alcohol consumption: Alcohol consumption might increase the risk of getting diagnosed with breast cancer. It is always suggested to limit the intake of alcohol, and women should avoid alcohol consumption to a greater extent.

Physical activity: It doesn’t only help to maintain body weight, but also helps to aid cancer cells. It is advised to do at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or strength training at least twice a week.

Breastfeeding: It plays an important role in the prevention of breast cancer. Nowadays, women stop breastfeeding within two to three months; this is not a healthy activity and increases the risk of breast cancer.

Advertisement

Limit hormonal therapy: It is advised to communicate with your doctor about the perks and limitations of hormonal therapies. Using the lowest dose that might work for your body during postmenopausal hormone therapy is advisable.