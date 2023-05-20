BTS’ Jimin Exudes Style and Class in Leather Biker Jacket; This is How Much It Costs

K-Pop singer and BTS member Park Jimin, who never fails to captivate his fans with his charismatic talent and artistry, has left them in awe once again. Those who were eager to see Jimin’s performance in Vin Diesel’s Fast X OST Angel Pt. 1, couldn’t get enough of him when the music video was released on Thursday. The new song features Grammy winner Muni Long, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and JVKE alongside Jimin. Watch it here:

Jimin’s new look in the new song, Angel Pt. 1 is making his fans go crazy. BTS ARMY is drooling over his leather biker jacket in the song. There is one more reason why Jimin’s look from the song is trending. It is because of the price of the jacket.

In the video of the song, Jimin can be seen wearing a white tee and layered it with a black double-breasted jacket that exuded sheer class, style and attitude. The jacket comes with a zip closure, side pockets, and regular length. The jacket is from a design house named Acne Studios based in Stockholm and as per the site, it is “crafted from supple pigmented leather with a cool, worn-in finish."

The design house takes pride in its multidisciplinary approach and is the result of founder and creative director Jonny Johansson’s passion for photography, art, architecture, and modern culture. So, are you ready to know the price of the jacket that can leave you quite surprised? As per the website, it originally costs $1495 (approx. Rs 1,34,030).

Jimin is popular among the fans of the Korean entertainment industry for his exceptional vocals and dancing skills. His immense contribution to BTS’ music and performances has earned him lots of love and admiration from the audience. He has also received recognition and several accolades throughout his career for his performance.

Fast X is the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the movie stars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson, among others. It released on May 19.