BTS Sensation Jimin Rocks ₹2.7 Lakh Dior Backpack, Ignites Style Frenzy

Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Park Jimin, a soloist and global star from BTS, once again made headlines as he embarked on a flight from Incheon International Airport to London. On Tuesday, Jimin mesmerized onlookers with an all-Dior ensemble, perfectly complemented by a stylish black saddle backpack. Fans were quick to draw comparisons to Jungkook, another popular BTS member known for his fashion choices. The backpack in question is a Dior saddle bag, originally designed to be attached to a bicycle’s saddle or seat. However, Jimin skillfully repurposed it as a fashionable accessory, seamlessly blending it with his outfit.

Crafted from black-grained calfskin with contrasting topstitching, this Italian-made backpack offers a contemporary interpretation of the classic saddle design. Adorning the front and interior of the bag is an embossed brass Dior signature, beautifully finished with ruthenium.

The BTS star’s airport look has ignited a frenzy among fans, who have hailed him as a trendsetter. The viral pictures and videos showcasing his impeccable fashion sense have garnered widespread praise. The highly-coveted Dior saddle backpack, originally priced at $3300 or approximately ₹2.7 lakh on the designer’s website, has surged in popularity, creating an increase in demand among customers.

In the snaps, Jimin can be seen sporting a white and olive-green T-shirt from Dior’s Fall 2023 collection, paired with loose-fitting blue pants. Completing his ensemble, the superstar donned his signature black bucket hat, the sought-after backpack, and stylish white Dior sneakers.

Jimin’s wardrobe choices consistently captivate and inspire the BTS ARMY. His willingness to push boundaries and experiment with different styles earns him affection and praise from fans across the globe. As BTS continues to dominate the global music scene, Jimin’s fashion statements serve as a wellspring of inspiration for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Beyond the realm of music, his influence leaves an impact on the fashion industry at large.

The impact is so powerful that it is undeniable. His recent airport ensemble, featuring the coveted Dior saddle backpack, solidifies his status as an industry trailblazer. Fans eagerly anticipate his next appearance, eager to embrace and personalise his remarkable sense of style.