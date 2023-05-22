BTS' V Turns Head in Beige and Animal Prints Ahead of Cannes Debut

Kim Taehyung, known as BTS’ V, is set to add another feather to his already illustrious career as he prepares to grace the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Beyond being a talented musician, V has become a fashion icon in his own right, showcasing his captivating style on the covers of renowned magazines such as Vogue and Elle. Now, he is poised to represent the luxurious ready-to-wear brand Celine in the beautiful French Riviera. On Monday morning, the BTS vocalist delighted his devoted fans, known as ARMY, by confirming his debut at Cannes and giving them a sneak peek into his impeccable behind-the-scenes fashion game.

Taking to his Instagram stories, V shared a snapshot of the heart-warming welcome note he received from Celine Paris, which read, “Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you. Warmest, Peter Utz."

In another photo, V looks dashing leopard-print button-up shirt as he poses alongside who seems to be his designer.

In a subsequent mirror selfie, the multi-talented musician-dancer looks dapper, dressed in a stylish beige trench coat paired with baggy denim trousers. To add a touch of flair, he dons a statement stole around his neck, while black boots and matching sunglasses serve as his chosen accessories. The BTS member confidently poses alongside photographer Hong Janghyun, creating a candid and captivating snapshot.

BTS’ V was spotted departing from the Incheon International Airport on May 15 and the Celine Boy did not disappoint ARMY while flaunting his flashy style. Though he went for neutral shades, it was his customized Celine handbag that stole the show. The “Christmas Tree" fame singer layered his white tee with a black coat and blue denim. Adding a personal touch, V carried a distinctive voyage bag with his name, ‘Taehyung,’ boldly imprinted on it. Alongside his fashionable ensemble, what truly caught attention were his friendly interactions and playful smiles while posing for photographers and fans from the ARMY.

BTS V announced his Cannes debut at a time when BLACKPINK member Jennie, who is speculated to be his rumoured girlfriend, is also set to grace the red carpet at the film festival. Previously, she left the Blinks impressed with her elegant debut at the Met Gala carpet. Adding fuel to the rumours, a viral video captured the K-pop idols holding hands while strolling through Paris, sparking a flurry of speculation on social media about their relationship.