Buddha Purnima 2023: Is it a National Holiday on May 5? Buddha Jayanti History, Significance and Celebrations

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: Buddha Purnima, which is also known as Buddha Jayanti, is a yearly festival that honours the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, who is known to be the founder of Buddhism. It is a significant festival for Buddhists around the world, and is marked with great pomp and vigour.

From the festival’s origins over 2,500 years ago to the modern-day celebrations in different parts of the world, let’s take a look at what makes Buddha Purnima such an important occasion for Buddhists.

Is Buddha Purnima a national holiday?

Buddha Purnima is not a national holiday in all countries. In India, it is considered a gazetted holiday. As a result, government offices, post offices, and banks will be closed on this day. Stores and businesses owned by people who follow Buddhism may also be closed or have limited hours.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Date and Time

This year, in 2023, Buddha Jayanti will be celebrated on May 5 in India and Nepal. This day commemorates the birth of Buddha, which is an essential part of the Vesak festival that honours three significant events in his life - his enlightenment, birth, and death.

The timings of Buddha Purnima Tithi in 2023 are as follows:

The Buddha Purnima Tithi begins on May 4 at 11:44 PM. Buddha Purnima Tithi concludes on May 5 at 11:03 PM.

Buddha Purnima 2023: History

Buddha Purnima has a rich history dating back over 2,500 years. It is believed that Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini, in present-day Nepal, around 563 BCE. He was born into a royal family and was named Siddhartha Gautama. At the age of 29, he renounced his luxurious life and set out on a spiritual quest to find the truth about life and suffering. After six years of intense meditation and spiritual practice, he attained enlightenment under a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India. He spent the rest of his life teaching the path to enlightenment.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Celebrations

The celebration of Buddha Jayanti varies from region to region, but it usually involves visiting temples, offering prayers, and lighting candles and incense. Many Buddhists also participate in community service, such as feeding the hungry or donating to charity. In some countries, such as Sri Lanka and Thailand, elaborate processions are held where people dressed in traditional clothing carry statues of Lord Buddha.

