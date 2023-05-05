Buddha Purnima 2023: Buddha Quotes to Enlighten Your Mind and Soul

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant festival celebrated by Buddhists worldwide. The day marks the birth anniversary, Nirvana (enlightenment), and Parinirvana (Death) of Lord Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

This day holds immense spiritual and cultural significance and is a time for reflection, meditation, and sharing of the Buddha’s teachings. Buddha’s teachings have served as a source of wisdom, and guidance, and have inspired millions of people around the world to live a more peaceful and compassionate life.

It’s believed that Lord Buddha was born on Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Baishakh in 623 BC in Lumbini. This year Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 5.

Lord Buddha’s preaching touches upon various aspects of human existence, including suffering, ephemerality, compassion, non-violence and the path to liberation. The messages of Lord Buddha offer a timeless message of hope, love, and compassion. Here are some inspirational quotes by Lord Buddha that can guide us on our journey toward inner peace and enlightenment.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Inspirational Quotes

“Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship." “Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment." “Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense." “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without." “Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity." “If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change." “It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you." “Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded." “You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger." “Set your heart on doing good. Do it over and over again and you will be filled with joy."

