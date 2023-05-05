Buddha Purnima 2023: When Siddhartha Gautama Became The Buddha Under The Bodhi Tree

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is an annual festival celebrated by Buddhists around the world. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death (or Parinirvana) of the Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama. Buddhists, on this day, reflect on the Buddha’s teachings, such as meditating, reciting Buddhist scriptures, and performing acts of charity and kindness. Many also visit temples and other holy sites associated with the Buddha, including Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar in India.

The place where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment is called Bodh Gaya, which is located in the Indian state of Bihar. It is believed that Buddha achieved enlightenment while meditating under the Bodhi tree, which is located in the Mahabodhi Temple complex in Bodh Gaya. This event is known as the Buddha’s “Great Enlightenment" and is considered a pivotal moment in the development of Buddhism. Today, Bodh Gaya remains an important pilgrimage site for Buddhists from around the world.

Born to a noble family around 5th century BCE, Siddhartha Gautama was raised in a life of luxury and privilege. It is believed that he became dissatisfied with his privileged existence and began to question the nature of suffering and the meaning of life. At the age of 29, Siddhartha left his palace and set out on a spiritual quest, seeking answers to his questions about the human condition. He spent several years studying under various religious teachers and practicing extreme asceticism but eventually came to the realization that these practices were not the path to enlightenment.

One day, Siddhartha sat down under a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya and resolved not to move until he had achieved enlightenment. He spent the next 49 days in deep meditation, during which time he gained profound insights into the nature of reality and the human condition. At the end of this period of meditation, he finally achieved enlightenment and became the Buddha, or the “awakened one."

Located in the Indian state of Bihar, the Bodhi tree is situated on the banks of the river Neranjana. The Mahabodhi Temple complex, which houses the Bodhi tree under which Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment, is the main attraction in Bodh Gaya. The temple complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and includes several other shrines and monasteries, including the Animeshlocha Stupa, Ratnagarh Stupa, and Muchalinda Lake.

The annual Buddha Purnima festival, celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha, is celebrated with great fervor in Bodh Gaya. In addition to its religious significance, Bodh Gaya is also known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to several ancient temples and archaeological sites.

Beyond its religious significance, Bodh Gaya is also recognized for its cultural and historical importance. The city has a rich history dating back to the Mauryan Empire and is home to several ancient temples and archaeological sites.

