Buddha Purnima To Vat Savitri Vrat, Festivals In May 2023; Check Full List

May 2023 is an eventful month in the Hindu calendar with numerous festivals scheduled for the Shukla Paksha and Jyestha month of Vaishakh. From Budh Pradosh Vrat to Nirjala Ekadashi, this month is packed with spiritual significance and reverence. The first day of May 2023 marks the Mohini Ekadashi fast on Monday, which sets the tone for the rest of the month.

Other significant events include Buddha Purnima, Vaishakh Purnima, Apara Ekadashi, Jyestha Masik Shivratri and Vat Savitri Vrat. Furthermore, May 2023 will witness the first lunar eclipse of the year, which adds to the spiritual energy of the month. Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava, an astrologer from Tirupati, guides us through the significance and importance of these events, allowing you to fully embrace and celebrate the rich traditions of Hinduism.

Festivals in May 2023

May 01, Day-Monday: Mohini Ekadashi

May 03, Day-Wednesday: Budh Pradosh Vrat

May 05, Day-Friday: Buddha Purnima, the First lunar eclipse of the year, Vaishakh Purnima

May 06, Day-Saturday: Jyeshtha month begins, Krishna Paksha Pratipada date

May 08, Day-Monday: Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi, Jyeshtha Sankashti Chaturthi

May 15, Day-Monday: Achala or Apara Ekadashi fast

May 17, Day-Wednesday: Budh Pradosh Vrat, Jyestha Masik Shivratri

May 19 , Day-Friday: Shani Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat, Jyestha Amavasya, Shani Amavasya

20 May, Day-Saturday: Jyeshtha month, Shukla Paksha begins

23 May, Day-Tuesday: Jyestha Vinayak Chaturthi

30 May, Day-Tuesday: Ganga Dussehra

31 May, Day-Wednesday: Bhimseni Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat

Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is a significant day in the Buddhist tradition, celebrated every year on the auspicious day of Vaishakh Purnima. This year, on May 5, we will commemorate the birth of Lord Buddha.

First lunar eclipse of 2023

A rare astronomical event is set to occur on May 5, the first lunar eclipse of the year. What’s even more remarkable is that this celestial phenomenon coincides with the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. This is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, as such a coincidence hasn’t happened in over 130 years. The lunar eclipse on Buddha Purnima will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning that the Sutak period will not be there. The eclipse will happen from 8:45 pm until late night 1:00 am, providing a unique opportunity to witness a mesmerizing astronomical display.

Shani Jayanti

This year Shani Jayanti falls on May 19 this year. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani and is celebrated on the new moon day of Jyestha month, which is also known as Shani Amavasya. The day is considered highly significant and people worship Lord Shani with great devotion and dedication. Join the celebrations and seek the blessings of Lord Shani on this auspicious day.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2023

May 19 marks the observance of Vat Savitri Vrat, which falls on Jyestha Amavasya, the same day as Shani Jayanti this year. The day is dedicated to the worship of the banyan tree and Savitri, as per Hindu tradition. Married women observe fast for the longevity and well-being of their husbands, and it is believed that the fast holds immense significance in bringing good fortune and blessings to the married couple. The Katha of Savitri and Satyavan is narrated on this day, highlighting the importance of love, devotion and dedication in the sacred bond of marriage.

Ganga Dussehra

Ganga Dussehra is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, which falls on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyestha. This year, the festival is on May 30. On this day, devotees take a dip in the holy waters and seek blessings from Mother Ganga. It is believed that taking a dip in the Ganges on this day can purify one’s soul and wash away their sins. According to Hindu mythology, the river Ganga descended from heaven to earth on the auspicious day of Ganga Dussehra. The day is also marked by offering donations and performing puja rituals, which are considered to bring good fortune and salvation.

