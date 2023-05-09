Building Reading Habits: 5 Interesting Hindi Poetry Books For You And Your Little One

One thing that is true for all young children is the natural curiosity and power of imagination that they hold. Inquisitive and highly creative, they are constantly finding new ways of interacting and exploring the world around them – and for parents looking for innovative ways of harnessing this energy and drive, poetry could very well be the answer.

Quality poetry that is visual, exciting, engaging and shares a profound story can be a very productive way of fostering visual and creative thinking. It also encourages reading habits and keeps your little ones stimulated – and simply enjoying some reading time together could surprise you with just how much both you and your child can learn together.

So, here are some recommendations of interesting poetry books in Hindi that both you and your young ones can enjoy together. Featured on the Parag Honour List 2023, an initiative of Tata Trusts, which curates a remarkable collection of children’s literature to enrich young minds, these books guarantee quality reading time that will surely make your kids fall in love with reading all over again.

Here’s our list of top 5 poetry books in Hindi that you should introduce your kids to today:

Gamle Mein Jungle

Author: Vinod Kumar Shukla | Illustrator: Chandramohan Kulkarni | Published by: Jugnoo Prakashan

A poignant take on our coexistence with nature, this poem is food for thought for the explorative young readers. Written by one of the most prolific Hindi writers, this little book touches upon our shrinking open spaces, and gently implores readers to think about their surroundings. Adorned with beautiful illustrations, this poem is truly a way to open up conversations around the environment. Tiffin Dost

Author: Sushil Shukla | Illustrator: Priya Kuriyan | Published by: Eklavya

A lighthearted window into the world of children, this book perfectly captures how children interact with each other, how they share their food and what they talk about, during what has to be their favourite part of the school day – lunch break! With inclusive illustrations that capture different food habits of different families, this enjoyable book also brings with it some thoughtful learnings around the importance of love, acceptance, and, of course every kid’s best friends, their Tiffin-dosts.

Pedon Ki Amma

Author: Prabhat | Illustrator: Bhargav Kulkarni | Published by: Jugnoo Prakashan

More than just a collection of long poems for the seasoned young reader, this book offers refreshing new perspectives and content. With language that is fresh, lively, and thoroughly engaging for a visual mind, this collection makes seemingly ordinary things like clouds, sun, air, become exciting – opening the reader up to a new and perhaps an even optimistic view of life. Jiske Paas Chali Gayi Meri Zameen

Author: Naresh Saxena | Illustrator: Kavita Singh Kale | Published by: Jugnoo Prakashan

A moving poem that compels you to open your eyes to the challenges faced by people who work relentlessly to put food on our table through the moving story of a farmer family that loses its land to the rich and the powerful. Gently sowing the seeds of philosophical thought by exposing the reader to some harsh realities of the world, this poem will make for an insightful read for both you and children. Jugnoo Bhai

Author: Balswaroop Rahi | Illustrator: Himanshu Ujinwal| Published by: Jugnoo Prakashan

An ode to the little kindnesses we all have the power to offer. A firefly encounters multiple insects one fine night, and shows them the way through the darkness. Some breathtaking illustrations make this sensitive poem richer and is a must-read for children of all ages.

