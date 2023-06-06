Buttermilk Bliss: Unlock Refreshing Secrets Of This Summertime Beverage

Buttermilk is a popular cooling beverage in India during the summer. The name itself can be misleading because buttermilk is devoid of butter. Traditionally, it is a by-product of churning milk cream to make butter, but it can also be prepared by diluting curd with water. In India, buttermilk —referred to as ‘chhaas’ in Hindi —is known for its exceptional health benefits.

Buttermilk primarily consists of casein, a milk protein, along with various vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. It is known to offer a wide range of health benefits, including antioxidant, antibacterial, and anticancer properties. The significant acidity in buttermilk — attributed to the presence of lactic acid — inhibits the growth of harmful microorganisms.

Buttermilk can be consumed as is or enhanced by adding coriander powder, pepper, green chilies, and coriander leaves to augment its flavour. Regular consumption of buttermilk provides significant health advantages.

Here are three remarkable benefits of buttermilk:

1) Reduces Acidity: Buttermilk is a natural remedy for issues related to acidity. The lactic acid in buttermilk helps control acidity and provides a soothing effect. When combined with cumin and black pepper, it aids in effective gas expulsion from the stomach. Additionally, it coats the intestinal lining, preventing acid reflux.

2) Prevents Dehydration: Buttermilk naturally hydrates the body, making it beneficial for combating common summer ailments like the common cold and prickly heat. With its 90% water content, it helps maintain the body’s water balance and prevents dehydration. Buttermilk is also rich in electrolytes such as calcium, potassium, sodium, and magnesium.