According to Vastu shastra, people should purchase rolling pins and boards on Wednesday and Thursday.

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 18:25 IST

They are used to flatten the flour dough balls into sheets to make chapattis.
Everyone needs to keep their home tidy and free from clutter to attract happiness. A well-ordered home brings more peace and clarity to lives and that is important in Vastu shastra. Vastu shastra finds its relevance in every room, including the living room, worshipping room and kitchen as well. Vastu shastra has some specific norms when we talk about the kitchen, especially the most important tools, rolling pins and boards.

They are used to flatten the flour dough balls into sheets to make chapattis. Made of either wood or plastic, there are some regulations which need to be followed while purchasing these tools. According to Astrologer and Vastu Consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, these are the following tips which should be kept in mind while purchasing a rolling pin and board.

Lucky days for purchasing rolling pins and boards

Vastu shastra has specified the exact date for purchasing the rolling pin and board. According to Vastu shastra, people should purchase a rolling pin and board on Wednesday and Thursday. Saturday and Monday should be strictly avoided for purchasing rolling pins and boards.

No uneven formation in rolling pins and boards

Choosing the correct rolling pin for rolling dough isn’t as easy as it may seem, there are numerous varieties and materials to consider. On top of that, every material will have its own set of advantages. With the correct rolling pin, people can roll out the dough in no time. Keeping these important aspects in mind, it is mandatory to not hassle while purchasing a rolling pin and board. Also, people should remember that while rolling the dough, the rolling pin should not make any noise which is not correct, according to the Vastu shastra.

The noise caused by rolling pins can create problems in households and cause financial losses as well.

Rolling pins and boards should be cleaned properly

Rolling pins and boards are a one-time investment and can last longer if it is taken care of, in a proper manner. It is important to clean them properly, as per Vaastu shastra.

