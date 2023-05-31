Cabbage To Chia Seeds, 5 Fibre-rich Foods To Reduce Weight

Although weight loss is not a cure-all for health and not everyone needs to prioritise weight loss, it may be a personal goal for those seeking optimal well-being. When combined with regular physical activity, your diet can have an impact on your health. However, it is crucial to seek guidance from a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet. For those aiming to achieve weight loss, we have compiled a list of five scientifically-backed foods that may aid in a healthy weight loss journey.

Cabbage

Cabbage is rich in water and fibre, which help promote intestinal health. Consuming cabbage keeps you full for a longer period. Its fibre content aids in relieving constipation and boosting metabolism which helps in weight loss. Cabbage offers several health benefits including weight management and blood pressure reduction.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds) contain galactomannan which is a water-soluble heteropolysaccharide. This compound aids in reducing fat buildup and suppressing appetite by increasing satiety. All you need to do is simply soak one tablespoon of methi dana in room-temperature water overnight and consume it first thing in the morning.

Chia seeds

Due to their rich nutrient and fibre content, chia seeds have been recognised for weight loss treatment. The high amount of soluble fibre present in chia seeds offers several advantages when it comes to weight loss. Consuming these seeds mixed with water daily can contribute to weight management.

Advertisement

Buttermilk

Advertisement

Curd and its derivative buttermilk are beneficial for weight loss due to their low-calorie content. Including buttermilk in a weight loss diet can be advantageous as it provides a satisfying and nutritious option without adding excessive calories. Alongside, buttermilk helps in promoting satiety and reducing appetite for weight management.

Advertisement

Fruits

Fruits, being a natural and ready-made snack option, offer essential vitamins, fibre and nutrients that support a healthy diet. Moreover, they tend to be low in calories and high in fibre, making them healthy for those aiming to lose weight. If you want to shed those extra kilos then incorporate fruits such as pomegranate, watermelon and oranges into your daily diet.