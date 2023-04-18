Can Abdominal Belt Help In Reducing Postpartum Belly Fat? Here's What You Need To Know

Getting rid of a postpartum belly isn’t an easy task. After the exhausting process of giving birth, comes a roller–coaster ride of after-effects which includes body pain, mood swings, and postpartum depression among others. If you believe that you can achieve an immediate flat tummy within months of giving birth, let us tell you everybody is different. You must respect and appreciate what your body has done and give it time to recuperate effectively. Many new moms also resort to using abdominal belts to reduce their belly fat. But is it really effective? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can using an Abdominal belt reduce belly fat?

Advertisement

Dr. Amina Khalid, an OBGYN based in Germany highlights there isn’t any harm in using abdominal belts after giving birth. However, she explained there is no scientific proof that indicates wearing an abdominal binder can help in reducing belly fat. “There is no substitute for healthy eating and exercise for reducing belly fat or for toning up the muscles," she said. Then why is it that new mommies tend to use abdominal belts post-delivery? The expert states a few studies have shown it can help to reduce pain.

Advertisement

Strengthens posture:

Advertisement

The belts can provide support to the abdomen area which might feel lax and empty to new mommies. It is suggested that moving around can become a bit easier with its usage. “Post delivery, your abdomen feels all lax and empty, and wearing these belts can help provide support to your abdomen and in turn help you move around with more ease and comfort," said the expert.

Reduces back pain:

Experiencing exhaustion and body ache after giving birth is quite normal, but since abdominal belts aids support, it also ends up preventing backache for mothers.

Especially helpful for moms who have undergone a cesarean delivery:

The doctor reveals two major benefits of the belt for mothers who had to undergo cesarean delivery, the first being the restriction of movements. She said the belts help “restrict the movement of the loose abdominal muscles thus causing less pain while moving." Another benefit is that it holds stitches in place. “It provides support to the stitches and the tissues inside which have been approximated," she added.

How to lose belly fat post-delivery

When experiencing, heavy bleeding, unusual soreness, and other strange symptoms, seek immediate medical help. However, mothers can use simple regular exercise to start their workout regime. Walking, deep-breathing exercises, and yoga can help you reduce belly fat.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here