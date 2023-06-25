Can Men Use Women’s Skincare Products? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Skincare is absolutely essential and the necessity of it is definitely not gender specific. However, over a prolonged period of time, women have cared more about having a proper skincare regimen than men. Men have mostly been demoralised and shunned whenever they have shown a slight interest in makeup or skincare but with time that is slowly changing.

In today’s day and age men too are slowly showing a certain kind of interest when it comes to skincare, they too have a keen interest in having a solid routine to keep their skincare game at the peak. But, how many skincare products are dedicated to men alone? If there are only a few can they be using products that women use?

Utkarsha Chaudhary – Beauty and Training Expert at Boddess Beauty, says, “Washing face with water, styling hair with water and rubbing on a moisturizer harshly on the face (in the name of skincare) – we are certainly not alien to a generation of men who’ve incorporated this routine in their daily lives. However, with more awareness of skincare and a growing market catering to all sorts of needs when it comes to all things wellness – men can be seen investing in skincare."

Advertisement

She further added, “But the burning question remains in the minds of many – can men and women use the same skincare? Well, the answer is right here – men can certainly use women’s skincare if they want to. Skincare products across the spectrum are formulated to address specific concerns and can be used by any gender. While there may be some products curated and marketed specifically for women, there is very little difference in the actual formulation."