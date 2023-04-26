Can Moong Dal Be Harmful? Expert Shares Why Too Much Isn’t Right

Pulses are abundant in proteins and also contain essential nutrients such as copper, folate, riboflavin, vitamins, vitamin C, fibre, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, vitamin B6, niacin, and thiamine, among others. Moong dal, widely regarded as the superior type of pulse, is particularly high in fibre, which can aid in enhancing digestion. Nonetheless, some individuals assert that moong dal should be avoided in specific situations.

Dr Rasika Mathur, a doctor at Mumbai’s Nanavati Max Hospital, while speaking with News18 shared whether moong dal can cause harm. Dr Mathur shared that in general there is no harm from moong dal but under certain circumstances, it can harm some individuals.

She said that an adequate amount of protein and fibre is found in moong dal. Apart from this, vitamin C is also found in high quantities, due to which our immunity is enhanced. The high protein content in moong dal can also prove to be helpful in reducing weight.

Advertisement

Moong dal can be enjoyed in various forms, including sprouts, halwa, khichdi, and more. Additionally, due to its high fibre content, carbohydrate absorption is slowed down, resulting in a gradual increase in glucose levels. Therefore, moong dal can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

Dr Mathur emphasised that excessive consumption of any food can have negative consequences. As moong dal is rich in protein, prolonged overconsumption may be harmful to certain individuals. Raw moong dal can also exacerbate gas and bloating issues. According to a Times Now report, individuals with uric acid problems should avoid consuming whole pulses.

Consuming excessive amounts of moong dal can elevate the risk of purine formation, which subsequently breaks down into uric acid. It can lead to stomach complications. Overindulging in moong dal can also raise the likelihood of dizziness, nausea, and diarrhoea. Dr Mathur refrained from confirming these claims, stating that there is no existing research on the topic.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here