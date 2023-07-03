Can Smoking Make You Deaf? Here Is What An Expert Has To Say

Smoking is a major risk factor for various serious health conditions, and hearing loss has been found to be another in recent years. There is evidence to suggest a link between smoking and hearing loss.

Various studies have indicated that smokers are more likely to develop age-related hearing loss compared to non-smokers. In 2018, a study in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (JARO) found that smokers had a 1.69 times higher risk of experiencing hearing loss compared to individuals who did not smoke. The study also revealed that there was a dose-response relationship in smoking, which means that the risk of hearing loss increased with the number of cigarettes smoked per day and the quantity and frequency of smoking.

Link Between Smoking & Hearing Loss:

Both adults and kids can get have hearing loss due to smoking and passive smoke. Smoking affects the throat and nasal tissues and impairs the immune system, leaving patients more vulnerable to illnesses that affect the ears. But, because of their anatomy, children are harmed more by passive smoke exposure. Infections are more common in adults and children. The sensorineural form of hearing loss was the most prevalent in smokers (77.5%), followed by the mixed type (18.3%), but the mixed type was more common in non-smokers.

It is a known fact that smoking causes detrimental effects on blood circulation. Thus, another major contributing factor for hearing loss can be the reduced blood flow to the cochlea which is the sensory organ responsible for hearing. The toxic substances in cigarette, such as nicotine and carbon monoxide, can further damage the hair cells in the inner ear which convert sonic vibrations and passes electrical signals to the brain.

All of these factors can accelerate the natural aging process of the auditory system and as a result, may affect smokers with hearing loss at an early age.

How Can You Reverse Smoking-related Hearing Loss?