Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that manages hormonal levels and is also fat-soluble. It maintains calcium and phosphorus levels in the body. Both these elements are necessary to strengthen bones. Vitamin D also controls the blood sugar level. Sufficient intake of Vitamin D prevents osteoporosis. Several studies found that it also protects against the risk of cancer, hypertension and various autoimmune diseases. Intake of Vitamin D increases immunity, which develops the ability to fight against several diseases. Now, the important question is how do we get Vitamin D? Many believe that it can be easily absorbed by sitting outside in the sunlight. Health expert Dr Priyanka Rohatgi completely rejected this notion. She said that sunlight can activate Vitamin D, which is already present in the body, but it can’t compensate for its deficiency.

How effective is sunlight for Vitamin D?

According to the expert, when we consume food rich in Vitamin D, the Vitamin D1 elements made from it get stored in the body. It does not remain in active form; but when it absorbs sunlight, it gets activated and turns into Vitamin D3 elements. Only sunlight is thus not enough to get Vitamin D. For this, we need to follow the right diet.

How long exposure to sunlight is sufficient for Vitamin D?

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi said that the amount of sunlight we need to get in a day depends on many factors., including the health of the person or how his liver and kidney function. Are the liver and kidney capable of storing Vitamin D? Apart from this, how much ultraviolet radiation is emitted from sunlight, what is the colour of the person’s skin — all these decide how much sunlight a person needs in a day. If we stay outside in the sunlight for 5 minutes to half an hour, then our body will absorb 30 to 40 per cent of Vitamin D. Depending on many factors, a person usually needs 600 units of Vitamin D daily.

What food should we consume to make up for the deficiency of Vitamin D?

According to the health expert, fortified cereals contain a lot of Vitamin D elements. It is also present in cod liver oil, salmon fish, tuna fish, orange juice fortified, dairy products, egg yolk, milk, curd and cheese. She further said that for proper absorption of vitamin D, it is necessary to have healthy fats in the body. Healthy fat is found in butter, cream, cheese, almonds, seeds, plant oil, soya and tofu.

