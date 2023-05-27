Can We Have Sex During Periods? Expert Answers

Sexual intercourse during menstruation is a personal choice that depends on individual comfort levels. While some couples may choose to engage in sexual activity during this time, it is important to have open and honest communication with your partner and obtain their consent. Understanding each other’s preferences and boundaries is crucial for a healthy and consensual sexual relationship.

“Engaging in sexual activity during periods can have certain benefits for some couples. Some individuals find that sexual stimulation and orgasm can help relieve menstrual cramps and promote relaxation. Additionally, engaging in intimate activities during this time can enhance emotional closeness and strengthen the bond between partners," says Dr Rashmi Baliyan, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician Consultant, Primus Super Speciality Hospital.

However, it is essential to prioritize hygiene and protection. “Using a condom is recommended to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that can be transmitted through sexual contact. Menstrual blood can contain a higher concentration of certain pathogens, so taking precautions is important," adds Dr Baliyan.

Maintaining proper hygiene is also crucial before and after intercourse. Dr Baliyan feels, “Washing hands before engaging in sexual activity helps reduce the risk of introducing bacteria or other potential infections. After intercourse, cleaning the genital area thoroughly can help minimize any discomfort or potential odour."

It is important to note that some individuals may experience increased sensitivity or pain during sexual activity while menstruating. Each person’s experience can vary, and it is essential to listen to your body and respect your own boundaries. “If you or your partner have specific concerns or issues related to sexual activity during periods, it is advisable to seek personalized advice from a healthcare expert. They can provide guidance and address any questions or concerns you may have," states Dr Baliyan.

In summary, engaging in sexual intercourse during menstruation is generally considered safe and a personal choice. Open communication, consent, hygiene, and protection are key factors to consider. If you have any specific concerns, seeking advice from a healthcare professional can provide personalized guidance based on your individual circumstances.