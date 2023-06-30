Can You Gain Sports Nutrition Through A Plant-Based Diet? Experts Weigh In

The popularity of plant-based diets has increased over the last few years. Several individuals are opting for a plant-based diet owing to both personal and health reasons. For the most part, whole-food plant-based diets offer ample carbohydrates, fats, protein and other nutrients. So meeting the daily nutrient requirement is not difficult. However, athletes can look into supplementing for a wholesome diet.

Vishnu Menon, Founder of Iron Asylum stated, “For sports nutrition, it is important to ensure that the athletes receive nutrition effectively to support their athletic performance. This includes various aspects like nutritious food, hydration and efficient supplements to help build endurance and strength to succeed in your sport. "

“The first step in sports nutrition while following a plant-based diet is to plan your meals. Whole foods must be a majority part of an athlete’s diet as they provide an appropriate balance of nutrients, energy and other bioactive compounds that are not often found in supplement form. Therefore, planning meals will ensure that you keep a tab on the nutrients that are required for your body and your performance. Shifting to a plant-based diet doesn’t mean having a salad every day, " he further added.

Advertisement

Mr. Menon also said that “Athletes may need different amounts of nutrients than non-athletes, which distinguishes sports nutrition from general nutrition. When a proper diet and supplements are combined with regular training and other aspects of athletic development, sports nutrition can be very effective. Considering that athletes have greater nutritional needs, supplements can help fill any gaps in the diet. For instance, Protein powders, Carbohydrate supplements, Fish oil and various Vitamins and Minerals."

It is imperative that one remembers that a well-constructed and strategized plant-based diet can be truly beneficial for athletes. This helps in reducing health risks such as cardiovascular diseases. Supplementing the diet with proper hydration, supplements and regular exercise is a must to see real results.

Advertisement

Himanshu Bajpai, co-founder of 3S Fitness Technologies says, “For athletes specifically, a plant-based diet can aid in improving performance by helping achieve a leaner mass and improving stamina and endurance. For optimal performance, a plant-based diet can be supplemented with nutrients."