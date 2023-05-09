Trends :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
    Cannes 2023: A Lookback At All Of Deepika Padukone's Most Stunning Looks From Cannes 2022

    Cannes 2023: A Lookback At All Of Deepika Padukone's Most Stunning Looks From Cannes 2022

    Deepika Padukone, with her statuesque figure and effortless grace, truly epitomized the essence of Cannes - timeless elegance and effortless glamour.

    Reported By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:17 IST

    New Delhi, India

    Deepika Padukone can effortlessly add so much pizzazz to all her looks and here is proof! (Images: Instagram)
    Deepika Padukone can effortlessly add so much pizzazz to all her looks and here is proof! (Images: Instagram)

    As Cannes 2023 draws closer, fashion enthusiasts eagerly await the red-carpet looks of their favourite celebrities. However, before we embark on this year’s fashion extravaganza, let’s take a moment to appreciate Deepika Padukone’s stunning looks from Cannes 2022. The Bollywood actress mesmerised everyone with her impeccable sense of style, adorned in glamorous gowns and chic ensembles.

    Let us take a moment to relish in the splendour of Deepika’s show-stopping fashion moments from last year.

    The ever-so-stunning, Deepika made her debut as a Cannes Film Festival jury member in this chic Sabyasachi saree. This sequin-embellished saree took its inspiration from the mighty Bengal tiger and looked absolutely ethereal on Deepika. The blouse had a sweetheart neckline, which was simply the perfect choice to match the saree. Of course, we need to take a minute to appreciate the most talked about graphic eyeliner make-up look, right? From the headgear to those statement chunky rings on the finger, she was decked up in Sabyasachi from literally head to toe and what an iconic pair they make, truly!

    This is definitely one of those looks that a lot of fashion enthusiasts tried to recreate and will continue to do so for years to come. Deepika took it up a notch and exuded such vintage grace in this custom-made Sabyasachi pantsuit. There was a faint old-world charm in the ensemble that seemed to have been married off to modernity with the whole styling of the outfit, making this look one of Deepika’s most stunning looks that will forever be set in stone. The deconstructed Maharani neckpiece by Sabyasachi was a soul match with the designer’s prestigious clothing collection called  ‘Tropic of Calcutta’.

    Deepika had just been announced as luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s house ambassador and she did complete justice to that title in this stunning red gown which had been custom-made for the Bollywood superstar. The gown accentuated and complimented the actress’ figure and well she looked straight out of a dreamscape. It has been a year but one cannot stop thinking about the exquisite Cartier diamond neckpiece which was again an iconic pairing with the ensemble. This look has got to be one of her finest looks, ever!

    Deepika broke the internet with this scintillating monotone look and looked every bit of stunning in this ensemble. This co-ordinated pantsuit from the label of ArdAzAei looked uber-chic on the actress who carried the look with utmost grace and finesse like she always does. The pleated touch on the whole outfit is what truly set it apart from other pantsuits and Deepika truly left no stone unturned to look great in it. For the base makeup on her face, she took the minimal road but the red lipstick simply took the entire look to a whole different level and it was the perfect pop of colour the ensemble required. The statement neckpiece again was the right accessory to go with the outfit.

    Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

    first published: May 09, 2023, 09:21 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 10:17 IST
