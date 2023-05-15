Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Epitomises Class, as Proven by Her Chic, Regal Looks From Cannes 2022

Cannes 2023: The 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which honours the skills of actors, directors, and crew members, will begin on May 16. The festival is well-known for its opulent attire, glitzy red-carpet appearances, and recognition of the best in world cinema. On the famous red carpet, attendees, including famous people, models, and actors, are anticipated to display their most gorgeous attire. These clothes may include expensive haute couture or unique items made to order by well-known fashion houses.

This year, Aditi Rao Hydari will make her second appearance at the prestigious 76th Festival De Cannes in collaboration with L’Oreal Paris. Let’s take a look back at the actress’ breathtaking red carpet outfits from Cannes 2022 as we anticipate her fashion statements this year. The actress made her red carpet debut at the renowned event last year.

The most iconic sightings of Aditi Rao Hydari from Cannes 2022

Ivory saree by Sabyasachi

Aditi Rao Hydari showed that understatement may be just as elegant. The actress showcased her exceptional sense of style at the Cannes Film Festival by wearing a plain white saree with a self-embroidered border and self-butter all over. Interestingly, she opted to wear a choker with emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection rather as earrings to add a touch of refinement to her ensemble.

Sleeveless gown in hot pink and red

Aditi Rao Hydari embraced the summer’s brilliant hues in her magnificent thigh-slit gown, radiating the same understated grace that she has shown throughout the Cannes Film Festival. The stunning Mark Bumgarner-designed gown has a bateau neckline, a daring thigh-high slit, and a straight-fitted dress with a frilled overlay that flows into a lovely floor-sweeping train decorated with layers of pleats. Aditi accessorised the look with princess-worthy bright pink heels, sparkling jewellery, natural-looking makeup, and a stylish center-parted ponytail. On the red carpet, she unquestionably stole the show!

Black lace Sabysachi gown

In a majestic black lace gown with a long skirt and a tight waist, Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled. She accessorised it with a small black bindi, delicate necklaces, hoop earrings, a pink headband, a stone-studded gold choker, and minimal makeup. She wore a vibrant Mark Bumgarner dress earlier in the day with a thigh-high slit and a lengthy train. She accessorised with pink heels and diamond earrings from Chopard. Her flushed cheeks looked stunning with her sleek hair and sheer lip colour.

Puff-sleeved jumpsuit by Avaro Figlio

One of Aditi’s Cannes 2022 looks was a chic jumpsuit by Avaro Figlio with cut-out details. White balloon sleeves with identical stripes that continued down the sides of the jumpsuit were tucked in like a belt at her collarbones. Aditi accessorised it with black Saint Laurent statement shoes, Diosa Paris earrings, and dewy makeup that featured nude lips and accentuated cheekbones. The exquisite outfit was finished off by a sleek bun in her hair.

Co-ord set in black and white

At the Cannes Film Festival, Aditi wore a stylish co-ord outfit with black-and-white patterned fabric. The long, sleeveless shirt and its coordinating pair of slacks were decorated with chic geometric designs. She wore only a small pair of earrings and a statement ring as her only accessories, and her makeup had a natural appearance with pink lips, bold brows, and a hint of blush. She looked more laid-back because of her open hairstyle.

Aditi’s lookbook for Cannes 2022 has us completely enamoured, and we can’t wait to see what the lovely diva has in store for all of her admirers in Cannes 2023.