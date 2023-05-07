Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, Divas Who Draped the Indian Saree on the Red Carpet

Cannes 2023: You can never go wrong with a saree, and celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan proved it!

Perfectly draped for the red carpet, the Bollywood divas exuded royalty and grace in their individual sarees created by celebrated fashion designers and couturiers including Sabyasachi, Rohit Bal, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Neeta Lulla.

Each saree celebrated India in its own unique way. From enticing embroideries to rich textures, the silhouette celebrated India’s rich heritage with a contemporary twist. Ahead of the 76th Cannes Film Festival which will be held from May 16 to May 27, here’s a look at the stars who made a statement in exquisite sarees on the red carpet.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Advertisement

Back in 2010, Deepika Padukone attended the Cannes film festival draped in a Rohit Bal ivory and gold saree. The silhouette showed off her curves and she accessorised the look with matching jewellery. In 2022, Deepika Padukone attended Cannes as a jury member looking exquisite in ensembles that celebrated her personality.

The global star chose to adorn two sarees designed by the best in the fashion industry. Deepika graced the red stairs in a black and gold striped sari designed by celebrated Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Bengal Tiger couture sari with black and gold stripes celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens.

For the closing ceremony, Deepika picked a regal ivory saree designed by celebrated Indian designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The saree featured an exquisite statement collar featuring approximately 1200 pearls and 200 crystals.

KANGANA RANAUT

Advertisement

Unconventional yet rooted in tradition, Kangana’s saree looks have been an extension of her personality. In 2018, Kangana made her Cannes red carpet debut in an exquisite black saree designed by Sabyasachi. The vintage meets the traditional look, and complemented Kangana’s love for experimentation.

In 2019, Kangana upped her style quotient with bolder looks. However, the gold Kanjeevaram saree from the label Madhurya caught everyone’s attention. The traditional saree was paired with a custom corset designed by fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Advertisement

The OG of Cannes red carpet styles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been celebrating India since 2002. The global icon and superstar looked like a ray of sunshine when she made her first Cannes appearance draped in a Neeta Lulla golden saree. The handloom organza with gold butis was also used in the costume design for the movie Devdas, which premiered at Cannes in 2002.

In 2010, Aishwarya walked hand in hand with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan in a sheer embroidered saree enhanced with an embellished gold border designed by Sabyasachi. She paired the saree with a plain sleeveless blouse.

Advertisement

SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one celebrity whose style quotient is timeless. She knows how to make a statement with her sartorial choices. In 2013 and 2014, Sonam draped Anamika Khanna’s sarees ethereal on the red carpet. While one saree was a couture saree which was heavily embroidered, the other saree was a contemporary twist to the Indian silhouette.

Advertisement

In 2016, Sonam looked stunning in Rimzim Dadu’s futuristic black saree which featured a glossy blue textured pallu. Known for making unconventional choices when it comes to her red carpet looks, her Cannes looks have always been the perfect mood board for celeb styles.

VIDYA BALAN

In 2013, Vidya Balan walked the Cannes red carpet in sarees designed by Sabyasachi. Even though she was criticised for playing it safe on the red carpet, Vidya nailed every saree look. Vidya kept it traditional and enhanced the looks with jewellery that exuded royalty. While each saree was draped differently, Vidya made sure that each drape celebrated her love for sarees at Cannes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here