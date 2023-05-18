Cannes 2023: Alessandra Ambrosio's Made Heads Turn In A Hooded Gown, Check Out Other Celebs Who Tried Out The Trend

Cannes 2023: Alessandra Ambrosio graced the red carpet of the film festival looking no less than a celestial being, she strode through crowds of people in a glamorous hooded gown. Her scintillating dark plum-coloured gown dawned an alluring hooded neckline that cascades gracefully into a daring plunging neckline, providing a captivating backdrop for her exquisite drooping diamond necklace.

The resplendent Elie Saab creation that graced the red carpet, exuded an air of timeless elegance. Adorned with meticulously placed sequins, the gown moulded flawlessly to Alessandra’s enviable silhouette, accentuating her every curve with a tantalizing allure. A testament to her fashion-forward sensibilities, the hooded feature takes centre stage, adding a captivating touch of avant-garde sophistication. As the spotlight embraced her, Alessandra’s supermodel prowess radiated and how, transforming the already extraordinary ensemble into a true masterpiece of haute couture.

Check out her pictures-

There is no denying the fact that the hooded design is perhaps the chicest trend that celebrities are hopping onto. From Anne Hathaway to Malala Yousafzai, here are 3 other celebrities who absolutely crushed the trend and gave us some serious fashion goals-

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway looked absolutely ethereal donning a mesmerizing hooded sheer gown that left onlookers in awe. Her choice of attire, a masterpiece in itself, exuded an air of mystique and allure. The gown, delicately crafted with intricate details and flowing fabrics, enveloped her slender frame like a whispered caress. The enchanting hooded neckline of course added a touch of intrigue, framing Hathaway’s radiant visage with an alluring mysticism. She accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece that looked phenomenal paired up with the dress and bracelets teamed with the rings looked lovely too.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift loves experimenting with her style and this was definitely one such moment when she knew she was all set to do something absolutely iconic. Adorned by the skilled hands of stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, Taylor transformed into a captivating vision of contemporary elegance, radiating an aura of youthfulness and sophistication. She effortlessly commanded attention in a resplendent rhinestone jumpsuit from the renowned French luxury label, Alexandre Vauthier.

Malala Yousafzai

Radiating grace and strength, Malala Yousafzai graced the red carpet of the prestigious Oscars 2023 in a mesmerizing Ralph Lauren silver sequined gown that transcended traditional boundaries of fashion. The gown, adorned with intricate sequins, exuded an ethereal shimmer that illuminated the night with a celestial glow. What set Malala’s ensemble apart was the ingenious incorporation of a built-in hood/scarf that framed her face, accentuating her radiant smile and the undeniable aura of wisdom that she carries.