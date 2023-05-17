The highly anticipated 76th annual Cannes Film Festival for the year 2032 has commenced, running from May 16 to 27, 2032. Taking place at the renowned Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, the festival has attracted film enthusiasts from around the world.

The festival began with the grand premiere of the captivating French period drama “Jeanne du Barry," helmed by director Maïwenn. The film features Johnny Depp in the role of King Louis XV of France, alongside Louis Garrel portraying his advisor, Guillaume du Barry. Notably, this film marks Depp’s major return to the big screen following his lengthy defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Following the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry," Johnny Depp was honored with a remarkable seven-minute standing ovation, a testament to his captivating performance and the audience’s appreciation for his talent.

Advertisement

Cannes 2023: Venue and Schedule

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is being held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

Here is the official schedule of the festival:

May 17: Monster, Homecoming/Le Retour

May 18: Monster, Homecoming/Le Retour, Black Files

May 19: Black Flies, Kuru Otlar Ustune, The Zone of Interest, Les Filles D’olfa (Four Daughters)

May 20: The Zone of Interest, Les Filles D’olfa (Four Daughters), Banel E Adama, May December

May 21: Banel E Adama, May December, Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall), Firebrand

May 22: Anatomie D’une Chute, Firebrand, Kuolleet Lehdet (Les Feuilles Mortes / Fallen Leaves), Club Zero

May 23: Kuolleet Lehdet, Club Zero, Asteroid City, Rapito

May 24: Asteroid City, Rapito, La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, A Brighter Tomorrow

May 25: La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, A Brighter Tomorrow, Perfect Days, Last Summer

May 26: Perfect Days, Last Summer, La Chimera, The Old Oak

May 27: Closing Ceremony, Elemental

Cannes 2023: Jury

The jury is headed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund. The other members of the jury are:

Brie Larson

Paul Dano

Julia Ducournau

Damián Szifron

Rungano Nyoni

Maryam Touzani

Atiq Rahimi

The festival will close with the premiere of the American science fiction film Elemental, directed by Chloé Zhao. The film stars Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington.

Cannes 2023: When and Where to Watch the Festival

Advertisement

The Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 16 to May 27. For those interested in watching the festival, the opening and closing ceremonies, along with the Cannes Film Awards, can be viewed for free on France 2, France 3, and France 5 and Twitter.

The Cannes Film Festival is a highly esteemed event that occurs annually in Cannes, France. Recognized as one of the most prestigious film festivals worldwide, it holds significant importance within the European film industry. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a prominent platform for showcasing new films from various countries, culminating in the presentation of several prestigious awards, including the esteemed Palme d’Or, considered the highest honor in cinema.