Cannes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Women Make India Proud, Depp Emotional After Film Receives 7 Min Standing Ovation

Cannes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Cannes Film Festival is underway and stars from all over the world will now walk the red carpet. The festival is set to open with Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry. From India, actors Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others are set to attend the prestigious event.

Bollywood actor Manushi Chillar stole the spotlight and looked like an absolute stunner.

Mads Mikkelsen has arrived at the red carpet with his wife Hanne Jacobsen.

Legendary English actress Helen Mirren made a graceful appearance at the event.

Johnny Depp was greeted with loud cheers as he arrived at the red carpet. A fan even shared photographs of his first time in Cannes.

Actress Brie Larson is part of the jury this year. She attended the photo call with other members before the festival began.

Johnny Depp’s Film Screened Amid Much Fanfare

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened with the premiere of Johnny Depp’s period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’. Depp walker the red carpet was for the film which will see him play the role of King Louis XV of France. The film sees his star alongside controversial French actress Maiwenn.

The superstar is returning to the big screen for the first time since the legal battle with former wife and actress Amber Heard, which threatened to end his almost 3-decade-long Hollywood career.

Michael Douglas Gets Honorary Palme d’or

This is the 76th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival.