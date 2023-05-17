Cannes 2023 Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Blackpink's Rose Marks Debut in Casuals; Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Dazzle in Monochrome Ensembles

Cannes Film Festival: Blackpink member Rose made her debut at the event sporting a stylish yet casual ensemble. She arrived wearing a chic black and white outfit, showcasing her fashion-forward sense. Rose’s choice of attire added a touch of effortless charm to her debut appearance, capturing the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Urvashi Rautela is a stunner in a orange tulle gown, she kept her tresses tied in a top knot bun and chose diamond studs as jewellery to complement her look.

Sara Ali Khan has graced the Cannes Film Festival, and after her stunning desi look in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga the previous day, she opted for a fusion ensemble on day 2. The talented couturiers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, designed her outfit for the evening. Sara elegantly paired a monochrome blouse with a saree draped gracefully over her arm. She adorned matching pearls and styled her hair impeccably in a bun. Sharing her look on social media, she captioned it, “I guess you Cannes do it again," showcasing her playful spirit and enthusiasm for the event.

On the other hand, attending her first Cannes festival, Mrunal Thakur made a remarkable debut in a stylish black lace pantsuit complemented by a dazzling sequined jacket. The actor shared stunning pictures from her terrace photoshoot, capturing the essence of her Cannes experience. Mrunal’s fashion choice exuded elegance and sophistication, reflecting her impeccable sense of style. Her debut at the prestigious event marked a significant milestone in her career, and she celebrated the moment by showcasing her glamorous ensemble through captivating photographs.

Anurag Kashyap shared a glimpse of his preparation before reaching Cannes. Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy will be screened in the "Midnight Screening" category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

On Day 1 of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, cinema enthusiasts gathered to celebrate this iconic event. The festival, hosted at Cannes’ prestigious Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, kicked off yesterday, May 16 and will continue until May 27. Indian celebrities have already made a resounding impact on the internet as they grace the red carpet, capturing attention and admiration. Ruben Östlund, the acclaimed filmmaker, serves as this year’s jury president, adding further excitement to the festival. It’s worth noting that India held the prestigious position of the official Country of Honour at last year’s Marché du Film, held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Joining him on the esteemed jury panel are eight distinguished individuals: Paul Dano, Rungano Nyoni, Denis Menochet, Maryam Touzani, Julia Ducournau, Brie Larson, Damian Szifron, and Atiq Rahimi. Together, this diverse and talented group of industry professionals will play a pivotal role in evaluating and recognizing outstanding cinematic achievements at the festival.

Cannes 2023 DAY 1 Highlights

On the first day of Cannes 2023, Johnny Depp graced the red carpet with his impeccable style and charm. His dapper entry captivated the attention of onlookers as he made his way down the iconic Cannes red carpet, exuding elegance and sophistication. Johnny Depp’s presence added a touch of star power to the prestigious event, setting the tone for the days ahead and igniting excitement among fans and cinema enthusiasts alike.

Marking her debut at the 76th film festival, Sara Ali Khan radiated desi glam with her stunning appearance. Dressed in a custom-made embellished lehenga by renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she exuded elegance and grace. Sara Ali Khan’s choice of attire showcased the rich heritage of Indian fashion, captivating the audience with its intricate detailing and exquisite craftsmanship. With her presence on the red carpet, she left a lasting impression, signaling her arrival at the prestigious event and adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the international stage.

Following Sara Ali Khan’s remarkable debut, Esha Gupta took the Cannes red carpet by storm, leaving everyone in awe of her stunning ensemble. Esha captivated onlookers as she showcased her sartorial flair in a mesmerizing white gown by Nicolas Jebran. The floaty gown featured a daring thigh-high slit, exuding confidence and glamour. With an extravagant collar and intricate lace flowers delicately adorning the neckline, Esha’s outfit was a perfect blend of sophistication and elegance.

Urvashi Rautela made a bold fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival, commanding attention with her vibrant choice of attire. Dressed in a striking pink tulle gown, she captivated the spotlight. However, it was her eye-catching alligator neckpiece that truly stole the limelight, adding a touch of edginess to her ensemble.

Exuding Cinderella vibes, Manushi Chhillar made her enchanting debut on the red carpet, captivating all with her ethereal presence. Dressed in a pristine white couture dress, she radiated elegance and grace. Paired with exquisite jewelry, her ensemble added a touch of sophistication and glamour.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a seasoned Cannes attendee, was seen at Mumbai airport as she departed for the French Riviera. This will mark her 21st Cannes Film Festival appearance. Accompanying her, as usual, was her 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who has been Aishwarya’s constant travel companion to Cannes since she was a baby. Aishwarya, exuding glamour in a black ensemble by MICHAEL CINCO Dubai and her iconic red lipstick, graciously took selfies with fans before entering the airport. Aaradhya, dressed comfortably for the flight, opted for jeans and a denim jacket. We are looking forward to her look at the Cannes Red carpet

CANNES 2023 DAY 2 UPDATES

Indian Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan inaugurated ‘The India Pavilion’ showcasing India’s creative economy at International Village Riviera

Murugan said India is eager to exhibit its culture and creativity on the global stage, highlighting the capability of India’s creative economy.

Mrunal Thakur shares a video of herself enjoying the view of the French Riviera.

The team of Jeanne du Barry are all smiles as they pose at the Cannes 2023.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan welcomed with a bouquet at the airport upon arrival at Cannes. Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet at Cannes 2023.

Aishwarya has walked down the red carpet at Cannes since 2002.

Mrunal Thakur is ready to take over Cannes 2023. She captioned her post, “I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes

Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned"

Manushi Chillar is a dream in a pink floral strapless gown. Chillar made her debut this year at Cannes 2023.

Global fashion influencer Rahi Chadda arrives in a pink ensemble at Cannes 2023 red carpet