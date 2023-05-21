Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar Looks Ethereal In A Netted Black Dress By The French Riviera 

Cannes 2023: After her amazing red carpet look, Manushi Chhillar has left her fans mesmerized yet again with a breathtaking appearance in a stunning black netted dress. The intricate details of the ensemble, coupled with her impeccable styling choices, showcased her great fashion sense and innate elegance.

Manushi’s choice of attire for the occasion was nothing short of exquisite. The black netted dress effortlessly showcased her svelte figure, with its colourful neckline, V-shaped neck, netted sleeves, and flared netted hemline. The dress’s vibrant stones added a touch of glamour, elevating her look to new heights of fashion brilliance. Every intricate detail of the ensemble spoke volumes about her impeccable style and attention to detail.

Check out her pictures-

In terms of makeup, the stunning actress embraced a minimalistic approach, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. With a touch of nude eyeshadow that beautifully accentuated her eyes, perfectly winged eyeliner that added a hint of allure, and voluminous mascara that enhanced her lashes, her eyes became the focal point of her radiant visage. Subtle contouring on her cheeks added a touch of definition, while a subtle shade of nude lipstick completed her makeup look, exuding elegance and grace.

Manushi’s hairstyle perfectly complemented her overall appearance. She gracefully left her tresses flowing freely, parted in the middle, which added a soft and feminine touch to her ensemble. The flowing locks accentuated her facial features, enhancing her natural beauty and lending an ethereal charm to her entire look.

To complete her enchanting ensemble, the former Miss World carefully selected shiny pointed black pump heels. These footwear choices added a touch of sophistication and glamour, effortlessly elevating her overall appearance and the shades did complete justice to the entire look undoubtedly. With every step she took, she exuded confidence and poise, enhancing the impact of her stunning attire.