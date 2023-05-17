Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar Stuns as a White Cinderella in a Fovari Couture Gown

Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World, made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, capturing everyone’s attention with her ethereal white Cinderella look. Emulating the path paved by Bollywood’s iconic stars like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar exuded elegance in her environmentally conscious couture gown designed by Fovari. Her presence on the red carpet was nothing short of breathtaking, solidifying her status as India’s beauty queen and leaving a lasting impression on spectators.

The much-anticipated wait to see Manushi walk on the illustrious red carpet of Cannes is over and the sophistication that she is serving is worth every minute we spent waiting for it. Beautifully laced in savoir and white finesse, actor Manushi Chhillar decorated the evening of the Cannes Film Festival with her elegance painted in neon shoes. Most importantly you can not miss out on the detailing of her neckpiece.

Manushi who recently celebrated her 26th birthday took pride in seeing several Bollywood actors seizing up the Cannes film festivals space. Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in

‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.