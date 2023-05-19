Cannes 2023: Masoom Minawala Celebrates Indian Couture in an Eye-catching Bejewelled Blouse

Masoom Minawala is a true fashionista. The global fashion influencer’s choices on the Cannes red carpet have mesmerised her fans ever since she made her debut in the year 2022.

Known for her distinctive and eclectic fashion choices, Masoom effortlessly blends contemporary trends with her own unique flair. Her outfits reflect a harmonious balance of classic elegance and modern experimentation. She wore a custom made outfit by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, a bejewelled- full-sleeves blouse adorned with gold and silver sequins and stones and an emerald green silk tulle lehenga-skirt with a 3.5 meters long trail for her second day at the French Riviera. The eye-catching emerald green over-the-top skirt with a trail, is a true masterpiece of Indian workmanship that took 250 man-hours to create emanating glamour at Cannes 2023.

Minawala knows how to make heads turn, the social media influencer is basking in emerald green glow as she dons a stunning desi look and pairs it with same toned earrings from contemporary jewellery brand Outhouse Jewellery. The ear piece features studded iridescent rhinestones with green stones that are the central focus of the jewellery. Minawala exudes divine charm as she nails the heavenly look with a high dose of glam that matches the glitz of Cannes.

The combination of intricate detailing and bold colours makes this ensemble a true standout.

Masoom chose a french braid replete with bootis and a drop maang tika to complete her look. She lined her eyes with kohl, lots of masacara and a green eye shadow to match the lehenga skirt.

She captioned her post, “Moving away from our celebrated handlooms, I wanted to play with the grandeur of Indian jewels & their magnificence on a look. 250 man-hours of handwork in the finest silk tulle, a lehenga-skirt with a 3.5 meters long trail - bathing in the essence of the beauty that Indian craftsmanship can create."