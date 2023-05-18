Cannes 2023: Masoom Minawala Exudes an Ethereal Look In a Stunning Black Bodycon Dress

Cannes 2023: At the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival, Masoom made an appearance wearing a gorgeous black body-con dress. The globally renowned influencer and entrepreneur shined in a statement gown by UAE-based designer Marmar Halim, styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The stunning outfit consists of a black velvet silhouette with white ruffles on the details, matching gloves, and exquisite jewellery. The white ruffle, which Masoom is sporting, steals the spotlight in this gorgeous outfit. The white ruffles appeared to be extremely lovely and like an element to cap off the overall look with every bit of black embellished.

Check out her images here:

Sharing a series of images on her Instagram page, Masoom wrote, ‘Color is everything. But black and white is more 🖤 First red carpet of the season. And the mood was ‘more’.

Her jewellery was very understated, consisting only of a silver choker and a pair of lovely white earrings. Masoom enhanced the way she appeared by bunning her hair and letting a few stray strands fall to either side. Masoom’s makeup was subtle and blended in well with her appearance as a whole. Masoom has really mastered the no-makeup, but not entirely no-makeup look with the mascara-clad, well-delineated winged eyes and a nude lipshade.

Award-winning Indian influencer Masoom Minawala Mehta visited the French Riveria and shared her pleasure on Instagram. Roberto Cavalli’s ultra-chic blue clothing was part of her first appearance. “Touchdown #CannesFilmFestival 2023. It’s time to have some fun! Kick-starting with a vibe that’s been so me lately. Streetwear. À la @roberto_cavalli 🔥," she said in the caption