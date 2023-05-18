Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Joins The Hood Trend in Anamika Khanna Couture, See Photos

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur has once again bewitched the fashion world at the prestigious International film festival. Pushing the boundaries of style, she fearlessly embraced a trailblazing “Hood Couture" look curated by the visionary designer, Anamika Khanna, solidifying her status as a trendsetter.

Radiating an aura of sheer confidence and unparalleled grace, Mrunal Thakur continues to dominate the fashion realm with her impeccable choices. With each appearance at Cannes till now, she has created viral moments that captivate the digital sphere and leave fashion enthusiasts in awe. From her captivating ensemble featuring a sheer swimsuit harmoniously paired with a shimmering jacket and sheer pants to her enchanting look in exquisite Indian attire, she has effortlessly set the Internet on fire with her style prowess.

Now, embarking on day three of the Cannes Film Festival, Mrunal Thakur has once again seized the spotlight with her avant-garde fashion sensibility. Donning the remarkable “hood couture" look by the esteemed designer Anamika Khanna, she becomes a true trailblazer for trying to be experimental in regard to her ensemble and for also jumping onto the hood trend bandwagon. With the audacious inclusion of a hooded element, Mrunal defies conventional fashion norms, captivating hearts and garnering immense love from fans worldwide.

See the look-

Adorned in a mesmerizing co-ord set with exquisite lace detailing, the actress exuded an aura of undeniable elegance. Styled by Rahul Vijay, the supremely chic print of the ensemble effortlessly elevated her style quotient. The notable feature of her skirt is the elegant little train gracefully flowing from one side.

With her flawlessly groomed eyebrows and eyes accentuated by mascara-coated lashes, Mrunal radiated an ethereal beauty that captured hearts. The deliberate choice to sweep her tresses back showcased her impeccable taste, allowing the ensemble to take centre stage. A noteworthy mention must be made of the nude lip shade, harmoniously complementing the ensemble and adding a touch of understated glamour to her overall look.

Completing her striking ensemble, Mrunal chose meticulously crafted earrings from the renowned brand Diosa, adding a touch of glamour to her already mesmerizing appearance. The flawless look was elevated further with the inclusion of exquisite shoes from the iconic Christian Louboutin, epitomizing the seamless fusion of luxury and style.

Mrunal Thakur’s fearless sartorial choices have garnered immense praise and admiration from netizens, establishing her as a true fashion visionary.