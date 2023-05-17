Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan gives Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree a Dramatic Twist; Looks Stunning as Ever

Cannes 2023: The 76th Cannes Film Festival is proving to be Sara Ali Khan’s time to shine. The gorgeous woman recently posted her second look from her trip to Cannes on Instagram for all of her fans.

Sara Ali Khan creates magic in monochrome at the Cannes 2023 Red carpet in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. She dons an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals.

An edgy halter neck blouse, embellished with black and white beads and crystals with multiple rows of pearls add a twist to her sophisticated / chic look.

The saree, which is off-white in colour, has a stunning and striking black and white border that improves its overall appearance. Notable features include the saree’s deep, wide-necked, and backless blouse. The blouse’s intricate design and floral print contrast with the basic white saree and give it an air of understated sophistication. The dramatic twist we were referring to is how the saree is draped. Dolly Jain, Sara’s draper, once again nailed the procedure and created an exquisite look for her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. The unconventionally styled drapes appear completely magnificent and original.

Check out her post right here:

Sara’s ensemble captures the essence of modern Indian fashion on the prestigious Cannes red carpet.

Tanvi Chemburkar truly kept the makeup flawless for Sara. The nude lipstick effectively hides the fact that Sara’s overall appearance isn’t particularly bright and flashy; thanks to the winged eyes that give her outfit a sharp appeal. Sara’s hair was pulled back into a bun, with a few stray strands falling to either side of her face. She finished off her ensemble with a lavish black and white neckpiece and a pair of white pearl earrings.

Khan opted for an exquisitely embroidered lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her red carpet debut at Cannes. She completed her outfit with large earrings and a veil pinned to her hair. Sara Ali Khan made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she not only walked the red carpet but also adorned the opening ceremony and the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starring movie Jeanne Du Barry.