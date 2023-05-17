Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Stuns in an Black Ensemble Post Red Carpet Appearance

Cannes 2023: After making her red carpet debut at Cannes in an Abu-Sandeep lehenga, Sara Ali Khan opted for a more comfortable outfit for the opening night party. Her outfit of the night (OOTN) featured a black and gold ensemble with a heart-shaped bodice, complemented by a matching black and gold bag. With minimal makeup and sleek hair, Sara completed her look. The Cannes Film Festival marked Sara Ali Khan’s first attendance, where she not only walked the red carpet but also graced the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film Jeanne Du Barry, which stars Johnny Depp.

For her debut on the Cannes red carpet, Khan chose an intricately embroidered lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She finished her look with a veil pinned to her hair and heavy earrings.

This year, Cannes Film Festival is anticipating the debut appearances of Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mrunal Thakur. Joining them is Sunny Leone, who stars in Anurag Kashyap’s film “Kennedy," one of the four Indian films set to be screened at Cannes. These talented personalities are poised to make a mark on the prestigious festival with their presence and contributions to the world of cinema.